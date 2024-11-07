MILWAUKEE — To spread awareness of men’s health issues, both physical and mental, Spanning the State’s Brian Noonan is making a statement by growing his mustache through the duration of November 2024!

Week 1 of Brian’s Movember:

What is Movember and how can you participate?

Mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer – we’re taking them all on. Since 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men’s health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men. Movember exists to help men live happier, healthier, longer lives. For more information about Movember, click here.

For Brian, this initiative is catered specifically toward helping to raise awareness of men’s mental health issues, and to “encourage stubborn guys like me to seek treatment for physical and mental health issues before it’s too late.” You can contribute to Brian’s efforts by clicking here to donate.

WTMJ & Spanning the State will hold a contest at the end of Movember, where they will select the “most impressive Movember ‘stache.” The winner will receive two tickets to a Milwaukee Bucks game!