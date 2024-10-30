MILWAUKEE — Leaders of Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) have informed students and faculty that its downtown campus will be closed on Friday, November 1, 2024, in anticipation of political rallies by both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee.

The following text message was sent to the MATC network: “Urgent from MATCH: No classes or services downtown Friday 11/1 due to political rallies. Early voting and all other campuses and locations open. See MATC email.”

They have confirmed that early voting will remain in place at the Downtown Campuses’ Student Center (700 W State St., Milwaukee, WI) in room S114 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. However, MATC officials told the school community that there is a caveat — they will close if government officials direct them to shut down early.

Beyond the downtown campus, the rest of the MATC network remains active and classes/services will remain as planned. They have asked MATC employees who work at the college’s downtown site to speak with their supervisors regarding their work schedule for the day.

2024 Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump is expected to speak at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee just four days before the Election. The site of Kamala Harris’ rally has not yet been made public, but WTMJ has learned she will be in Milwaukee for an event, tentatively from 6 to 10 p.m. CST.

