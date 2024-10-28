President Bill Clinton is the latest former leader to announce a campaign stop in Wisconsin this week.

According to the Harris-Walz campaign, he will travel to the Fox Valley and Milwaukee on Thursday. The campaign did not specify locations and times.

The visit comes as both former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to campaign in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Trump will hold a rally at the Resch Center in Green Bay Wednesday at 6 p.m. alongside Green Bay Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Vice President Harris will host a “Get Out the Vote” rally at UW-Madison on Wednesday from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

On Monday, Wisconsin saw visits from four political figures: Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, Republican nominee JD Vance, Minnesota first Lady Gwen Walz and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.