MILWAUKEE – As Milwaukee Public Schools faces a future that includes declining enrollment and aging infrastructure, the district last Friday issued a list of 13 schools that are being considered for possible closure or merger. At a meeting tonight, the district hopes to detail the process that went into choosing those schools.
While MPS maintains that no decisions are final and that no closures are expected within the next two academic years, the list of schools includes:
- Brown Street Academy
- Clarke Street Academy
- Siefert School
- Starms Discovery Learning Center
- Auer Avenue School
- Hopkins Lloyd Community School
- Jackson Elementary School
- Dr. George Washington Carver Academy
- Oliver Wendell Holmes School
- Andrew S. Douglas Middle School
- Keefe Avenue School
- Robert M. LaFollette School
- William T. Sherman School
Last week, MPS said the buildings it selected were chosen based on a number of factors including under utilization, declining enrollment, or proximity to another underused school.
Of the 13 schools on the list, seven are also used as polling locations for local, state, and federal elections. MPS has not shared whether the buildings would still be used for that purpose if they were to close for academic purposes.
The list is a part of the district’s Long-Range Facilities Master Plan, which in addition to closures has also identified several schools across the city that could expand or receive building upgrades and/or new academic programs.
Tonight’s meeting will include a review by the Board of School Directors of the progress report on the long-range facilities master plan created by consulting firm Perkins Eastman.
After tonight’s meeting, MPS will gather more feedback before drafting a final draft of the long-range plan for the board’s approval. The meeting will be held at the Central Services Building (5525 W. Vliet St.) starting at 5:30; the public is invited to attend.
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- Wisconsin campaign stops from former presidents and VP Harris
- Hundreds of ballots destroyed in Washington and Oregon drop box fires
- 5 year old is dead, twin expected to survive after serious car crash
- Felony charges for father and son accused of vandalizing a controversial mural
- Bucks Struggles Continue in Boston, Reigning-Champion Celtics win 119-108