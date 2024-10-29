MILWAUKEE – As Milwaukee Public Schools faces a future that includes declining enrollment and aging infrastructure, the district last Friday issued a list of 13 schools that are being considered for possible closure or merger. At a meeting tonight, the district hopes to detail the process that went into choosing those schools.

While MPS maintains that no decisions are final and that no closures are expected within the next two academic years, the list of schools includes:

Brown Street Academy

Clarke Street Academy

Siefert School

Starms Discovery Learning Center

Auer Avenue School

Hopkins Lloyd Community School

Jackson Elementary School

Dr. George Washington Carver Academy

Oliver Wendell Holmes School

Andrew S. Douglas Middle School

Keefe Avenue School

Robert M. LaFollette School

William T. Sherman School

Last week, MPS said the buildings it selected were chosen based on a number of factors including under utilization, declining enrollment, or proximity to another underused school.

Of the 13 schools on the list, seven are also used as polling locations for local, state, and federal elections. MPS has not shared whether the buildings would still be used for that purpose if they were to close for academic purposes.

The list is a part of the district’s Long-Range Facilities Master Plan, which in addition to closures has also identified several schools across the city that could expand or receive building upgrades and/or new academic programs.

A chart showing the process Milwaukee Public Schools says was utilized by consulting firm Perkins Eastman to determine which MPS school buildings should be considered for closure and/or merger, as well as investment or additions. Image Credit: Milwaukee Public Schools

Tonight’s meeting will include a review by the Board of School Directors of the progress report on the long-range facilities master plan created by consulting firm Perkins Eastman.

After tonight’s meeting, MPS will gather more feedback before drafting a final draft of the long-range plan for the board’s approval. The meeting will be held at the Central Services Building (5525 W. Vliet St.) starting at 5:30; the public is invited to attend.

