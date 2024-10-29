MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department warns against outdoor burning due to high fire dangers because of moderate to high drought conditions. Burn permits are suspended in multiple counties because of the risk of wildfires.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is concerned with the risks because of lack of precipitation the past few weeks. The DNR and Milwaukee Fire Department say that “uncontrolled fires under these conditions can burn for great lengths of time, smolder underground for days, and be challenging to suppress”, especially given the predicted high winds for the next few days.

The Fire Department recommends not burning yard waste especially “on windy, dry days, [where] embers from any uncovered fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily escape and cause wildfires if they are not properly extinguished”. They recommend bagging yard waste and recycling it at two drop-off centers offered by the City of Milwaukee.

The Fire Department also reminds the public to avoid operating equipment such as chainsaws or lawnmowers early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks and to not toss cigarette butts onto streets or sidewalks, as they are the most common causes of grass fires.