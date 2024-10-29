We’ve entered the home stretch ahead of the 2024 election, with early in-person absentee voting underway in several Wisconsin communities and just days to go until November 5th.

As part of our “Decision Wisconsin” coverage, WTMJ’s Adam Roberts explores what you will notice on your ballot once you head to the polls.

First up is a look at the referendum questions that will be posed to voters at both the state and local level, specifically a state constitution change and several school district funding items.

Stay tuned for more ballot explainers throughout the week!

MORE DECISION WISCONSIN COVERAGE: