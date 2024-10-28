MILWAUKEE — A 5-year-old boy from Milwaukee is dead and his twin brother is expected to survive after a crash on Milwaukee’s north side on Friday night.

Jaylen Sloan of Milwaukee died from his injuries at Children’s Wisconsin early Sunday morning after a head-on crash involving his twin brother and his father. The Medical Examiner’s report says he “may have been ejected” from his seat.

Investigators say that the crash happened near 81st and Hampton around 8pm on Friday, October 25. Sloan’s father was speeding in the 1999 Ford Expedition when he struck two legally parked vehicles and then hit a tree head-on. While it’s unknown where Sloan was sitting at the time of the crash, it was presumed that he and his brother were not wearing seat belts because they were found in the front of the vehicle.

Police would later amend their report to note that “[i]t was thought that both boys were seated in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash” and that speed was factor in the crash. Officers also noted that Sloan’s father “was presumed drinking prior to operating the vehicle per witnesses”.

The father was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries before being arrested. Sloan’s twin brother was also injured but is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.