MILWAUKEE — With the November Election quickly approaching, Vice President Kamala Harris — the Democratic Presidential nominee — is visiting UW-Milwaukee campus for the first stop in a quick tour of Wisconsin, which is scheduled to include campaign events in La Crosse and Green Bay as well.

The event has been closed to the press with the development that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian protestors are gathered on campus to demonstrate against the Vice President with signs referencing “Killer Kamala” and “Bombing kids is not self-defense,” with some demonstrators going as far as to say “VP Harris we charge you with genocide.”

VP Harris’ motorcade rode along Lake Michigan up to the UW-Milwaukee campus. Protestors are chanting on the roadway leading up to the event. Demonstrators also chanted against students who entered the event.

READ: Kamala Harris visits West Allis — Rips Trump; plans to bolster middle class, fight for reproductive rights & ban assault weapons

Businessman and Television Personality Mark Cuban is expected to join Kamala Harris during her visit to UW-Milwaukee.

She is expected to make a statement about developments in the Middle East after her campaign event. During her closed-door event with Milwaukee students, VP Harris is expected to speak about her “opportunity economy” plan.

Later today, VP Harris is scheduled to visit La Crosse for another campaign event followed by another in Green Bay before she’s expected to depart for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

AP REPORT: Kamala Harris is focusing on ‘blue wall’ states in an effort to strengthen her support