UPDATE at 1:45 p.m. CST on July 23, 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris, who confirmed to a West Allis crowd that she has enough delegates for the Democratic Presidential nomination, discussed holding Donald Trump accountable at length after describing her Vice Presidency and working with Joe Biden during their four years together.

VP Harris, who arrived to huge applause, told the crowd she is running a ‘people-powered campaign’ with what she described as “the best 24 hours of grassroots fundraising in Presidential campaign history.”

.@KamalaHarris makes the stage in #WestAllis #Wisconsin for her first rally as presumptive nominee for the Democratic presidential ticket

"The path to the #WhiteHouse goes through Wisconsin… and you all helped us win in 2020 and in 2024 we will win again!" Followed by applause

She also went into detail about why she feels she is equipped to face off against the Republican nominee, Donald Trump:

“I was elected Attorney General of the State of California, and I was a courtroom prosecutor before then, and in those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers and cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type.”

.@KamalaHarris speaking about experience as a prosecutor saying, "Hear me when I say I know #DonaldTrump's type," followed by cheers



Crowd then chants 'lock him up, lock him up'



VP is holding rally in #WestAllis, #Wisconsin



She also described that "building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my Presidency" because "when our middle class is strong, America is strong."

She also described that “building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my Presidency” because “when our middle class is strong, America is strong.”

Other key talking points included women’s reproductive rights, election security and gun violence — more specifically, “red flag laws, universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.”

UPDATE at 1:15 p.m. CST on July 23, 2024: As Vice President Kamala Harris makes her way to West Allis for the first official stop in her 2024 Presidential campaign run, a lineup of Wisconsin politicians join her in support of her campaign and the Democratic party.

Campaign officials told WTMJ they had to change venues late on Monday due to all the requests for entry. With more than 3,000 attendees expected, this marks the largest campaign stop yet — including all those made by President Joe Biden. They also say VP Harris will be introduced by a Wisconsin educator named Leia Esser, who will discuss how student loan relief under the Biden-Harris administration impacted her.

UPDATE at 12:15 p.m. CST on July 23, 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris has touched down in Milwaukee for today’s campaign event.

NOW: Vice President Kamala Harris lands in Milwaukee. She's headed to West Allis Central High School for her first campaign event since President Biden dropped out of the race. "Harris for President" signs are up at the event.

"This is the land of @KamalaHarris!" Screamed the Chair of #WI Democratic Party



New signs handed out to supporters, showing "KAMALA" signs



Stay with WTMJ and https://t.co/lpMC4lyysw for the very latest pic.twitter.com/ABllDAXmwQ — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) July 23, 2024

Chair of #Wisconsin Democratic Party says he's Happy Vice President @KamalaHarris is starting her "104 day sprint to become our next president in Wisconsin."

Crowd filling up. One group holding letters which reads "YES WE KAM"



Stay with @620wtmj and https://t.co/lpMC4ly0CY for the very latest pic.twitter.com/2Y8xEeDEe8 — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) July 23, 2024

MILWAUKEE — In the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to step out of the 2024 Presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting West Allis Central High School for her first official campaign stop on Tuesday afternoon.

Just days after the RNC, this is the next in a line of high-profile political rallies and events in the pivotal swing state of Wisconsin as we head toward the election in November. This will be Vice President Harris’ first official campaign event since shifting from Joe Biden’s running mate to a leading candidate in the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

The stage is set, and @KamalaHarris supporters are trickling in, filling the bleachers and the floor at #WestAllis Central HS



Stay with @620wtmj and https://t.co/lpMC4ly0CY for the latest developments pic.twitter.com/VQZfIYIvkz — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) July 23, 2024

620 WTMJ’s Julia Fello (Wisconsin’s Afternoon News) is on-scene at the campaign event, where she’ll provide updates and developments from the first Kamala Harris presidential campaign speech of 2024, along with updates from community members and noteworthy people in attendance.

Reports suggest a long list of supporters from across Wisconsin will be in attendance including:

Governor Tony Evers

Senator Tammy Baldwin

Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez

Attorney General Josh Kaul

Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski

State Superintendent Jill Underly

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

Chair of the Milwaukee Board of Supervisors Marcelia Nicholson

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway

Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler

A range of state union leaders are also expected to attend.

This #Wisconsin voter tells me, "They didn't have any shirts for sale, so I made my own."



Stay with https://t.co/lpMC4ly0CY for the very latest pic.twitter.com/vt4anYwDbZ — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) July 23, 2024

This is a live, developing story. Updates will be issued as new information comes about and the situation unfolds.

RNC DAY 4 DECISION WISCONSIN LIVE BLOG: Donald Trump headlining jam-packed final night w/ speech re-written after assassination attempt