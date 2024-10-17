From the frightful to the family friendly, Wisconsin has every sort of Halloween happening. Throughout October, experience the state as it comes alive with the spirit of the season. Here’s to a hauntedly happy Halloween.

Experience the eerie at Old World Wisconsin (Waukesha County)

The past comes alive — in an eerie and supernatural way — this October at Old World Wisconsin during Halloween Legends & Lore. Travel to the historical recreation village near Eagle for a family-friendly event you won’t soon forget.

You’ll shiver as costumed performers tell folklore by candlelight. These are the stories that kept cultures awake at night for centuries. Learn about Wisconsin-born stories of ghouls and monsters. You can even participate in an authentic Victorian séance.

But don’t worry, it’s not all frights. Legends & Lore entertains folks with fun photo opportunities, ghostly games, hot food and drinks, and a maze through a field of sorghum. Act quick, though, as the remaining days are Friday and Saturday on October 18-19 and October 25-26.

Scream-raising frights in the Fox Cities (Winnebago County)

Discover the “Midwest’s Largest Haunted Complex” in the Fox Cities. Burial Chamber draws fear-seekers to Neenah all throughout October and for good reason. They scare visitors through four distinct haunted attractions in one place.

The Adrenaline Haunted House is a fan favorite. It’s one of those old-school, in-your-face haunted houses. Keeping true to its name, Burial Chamber even offers a fully immersive experience to simulate being buried alive. Eighty-thousand play pit balls fall into a prop mine shaft for a frightful group experience.

Burial Chamber is open Friday and Saturday nights into November. The last weekend it’s open, on November 1 and 2, you can experience the haunted maze in pitch black — with only an LED candle to guide you.

Family-friendly Halloween activities a short drive from Milwaukee

Check out Jack-O’-Lantern Nights at the Racine Zoo for family-friendly fun all month. More than 1,000 jack-o’-lanterns will light up the night Thursday through Sunday until the end of October.

The pumpkins — intricately carved into cats, scarecrows and other Halloween shapes — line the pathways and dazzle visitors. You’ll also be wowed by the pumpkin sculptures. These are large sculptures made from multiple pumpkins placed together and carved to resemble animals.

North of Milwaukee, Sheboygan’s Bookworm Gardens is hosting Happily Haunted. The botanical garden, which is themed after popular children’s books, offers impressive light displays, a pumpkin walk, themed stories, scavenger hunts and more. The event takes place each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the rest of October.

Tours of the truly frightening in the Wisconsin Dells and Door County

By land or by water, delve into the otherworldly on a haunted tour.In the Wisconsin Dells, find out what lurks in the dark on a journey by boat.The Wisconsin Dells Ghost Tour takes brave passengers up the Wisconsin River after the sun sets.You’ll disembark on the banks where haunted things wait in the shadows.The Dells Ghost Tour operates on weekends up until Halloween, so don’t miss out!

You can also journey into the haunted past of Door County on a ride you won’t forget.Door County Trolley operates a Ghost Tour in the evenings to tell the spine-tingling stories of the area.Hear about sunken ships, haunted lighthouses and other mysterious happenings.The guides expertly share the history — and local folklore — behind each tale.

The Trolley of the Doomed welcomes customers aboard going into early November.Tickets often sell out, though, so buy them in advance.

Start your fall getaway at TravelWisconsin.com