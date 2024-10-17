TWO RIVERS – More than a month after remains found in a rural area near Two Rivers were confirmed to belong to Elijah Vue, police are planning an update on their investigation today.

Assistance Police Chief Melissa Wiesner says there will be no questions answered after the press briefing today, and that a press packet will be provided to the media with complete information.

On September 13th, nearly seven months into Vue’s disappearance, police confirmed that remains near Kristy Bob Lane & Manitou Drive in Two Rivers belonged to the missing toddler. Vue’s mother Katrina Baur and her boyfriend Jesse Vang remain in custody on child neglect charges, but as of this morning are still not charged in connection to Vue’s disappearance. At the time of this writing, a check of court records did not show any additional charges against either Baur or Vang.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.