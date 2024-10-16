RACINE, Wis. — In memory of Cpt. Max Bayer, a beloved 31-year-old Raymond firefighter who passed away in a motorcycle accident last week, Racine firefighters have launched a scholarship fund supporting his unborn child.

Cpt. Bayer was part of the Raymond Fire Department for 14 years and also worked with the City of Racine Fire Department during his tenure serving the community. He passed away due to injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident on October 10, 2024.

His wife, Caitlin, is currently 17 weeks pregnant with their first child. They had been married for just over a year and were eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby.

Through the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation, an official donation page was created to provide a scholarship fund for the child. The following was published on the official page in Cpt. Bayer’s memory:

“Although Baby Bayer will never have the chance to meet Max, they will grow up knowing the legacy of a true hero—a dedicated firefighter and EMT who was cherished by his colleagues and community.

In honor of Max’s memory, this fund has been established by the Racine Firefighters Local 321 and the Raymond Fire Department through the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation. All proceeds will support a scholarship fund for Baby Bayer’s future education, ensuring a bright future and honoring the life of a firefighter who always put others first.”

If you would like to contribute to the fund, click here to visit the PFFWCF website. At the time this story is being published, 171 people have contributed.

