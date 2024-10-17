TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Closure in the case of Elijah Vue.

The boy’s mother Katrina Bauer, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, today were formally charged in the toddler’s death. Vue was last seen in the custody of Vang in February 2024. He was formally reported missing on February 20th. Vue’s remains were found in a wooded area not far from Two Rivers on September 13th of this year.

Bauer is being charged with chronic neglect of a child: consequences death, child neglect, & obstructing an officer. Vang is being charged with physical abuse of a child causing death, hiding a corpse, and obstructing an officer.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation that’s shaken our community,” Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said Thursday. “Elijah was a young boy whose life was tragically cut short and his death has not only impacted his loved ones but the Two Rivers Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office, our partners in the FBI & Department of Justice and criminal investigation.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Elijah Vue’s remains found in Two Rivers, DNA testing confirms

LaBre says a bail hearing will likely be held for Vang & Bauer on Friday afternoon.

Baur and Vang had been previously charged with child neglect but had not been charged in connection with Elijah’s death, according to court records.

TWO RIVERS – More than a month after remains found in a rural area near Two Rivers were confirmed to belong to Elijah Vue, police are planning an update on their investigation today.

Assistance Police Chief Melissa Wiesner says there will be no questions answered after the press briefing today, and that a press packet will be provided to the media with complete information.

On September 13th, nearly seven months into Vue’s disappearance, police confirmed that remains near Kristy Bob Lane & Manitou Drive in Two Rivers belonged to the missing toddler. Vue’s mother Katrina Baur and her boyfriend Jesse Vang remain in custody on child neglect charges, but as of this morning are still not charged in connection to Vue’s disappearance. At the time of this writing, a check of court records did not show any additional charges against either Baur or Vang.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: VP Kamala Harris greeted by Pro-Palestinian protestors during UW-Milwaukee visit