CALEDONIA – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting a death investigation in the Village of Caledonia that occurred Monday evening following a traffic stop.

At approximately 9:03 p.m., Racine police officers initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the day. The subject of that vehicle did not comply, and officers initiated a pursuit.

The subject crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Four Mile Road and Main Street in the Village of Caledonia. Law enforcement immediately began lifesaving measures, however, the subject died at the scene.

Involved law enforcement are on administrative leave, per agency policy.

It’s not known if the investigation is connected to the hit-and-run crash on I-94 Monday that killed one driver and injured two others. WTMJ has reached out to the Department of Justice for more information on the make and model of the vehicle, as well as the location of the hit-and-run the suspect had been involved in earlier Monday.

