UPDATE 9/30/2024 at 7:45 p.m.: The full closure has ended. All lanes of traffic on I-94 West between WIS 100 and Moorland Rd have reopened.

WEST ALLIS — I-94 West closed from I-41 to Moorland Rd. North during rush hour Monday evening because of a crash near Brookfield that killed one person and injured two others.

All westbound lanes on I-94 at Moorland Rd. remain closed starting beyond the ramp from WIS 100. The I-41 southbound and northbound ramps to the I-94 westbound ramp have since reopened.

The Department of Transportation said a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving westbound on I-94 when an unknown vehicle struck it, causing the Jeep to strike the median wall before losing control and crossing all lanes of traffic, then striking the concrete barrier on the right shoulder.

All three occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital, where one person later died of injuries.

The crash happened at Mooreland Rd. in Waukesha County. The DOT said the crash has been cleared but authorities are still looking for evidence in an investigation.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said they initiated the closure just after 4:10 p.m. at the request of Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

TRAFFIC ALERT: MCSO is initiating a full freeway closure on I-94 WB at the Zoo interchange, at the request of @WaukeshaSheriff, while that agency tends to a vehicle crash at Moorland Rd. in Waukesha County. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) September 30, 2024

Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region is conducting a recon of the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.