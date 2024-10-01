MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers are ready to start their post-season run.

The Brewers and Mets will square off in a best-of-three wild card series at American Family Field starting Tuesday afternoon. Will the road-weary Mets be able to compete?

“It’s baseball,” manager Pat Murphy scoffed. “(The Mets) have a ton of veterans. All Stars, MVP’s, etc. They’re a formidable opponent.”

The Crew are the youngest team in playoffs, with six guys on Tuesday’s line-up who are either first or second year players.

“To see them win 93 games, it been a joy,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “(But) they’re not satisfied. Any one of these teams can win it all, so why not us?”

Game 2 starter

Freddy Peralta will take the mound for the Brewers in Game 1. As for Wednesday, Murphy said “We’ve got a pretty good idea (who will pitch Game 2). It’s probably either Frankie Montas or Aaron Civale. We’re not trying to hide it from everybody. We’re just going one game at a time.”

Pete Rose the Hall of Famer?

Murphy reflected on the life of Pete Rose, who passed away on Monday at the age of 83. Rose, who was banned from the Hall of Fame, will ultimately be inducted, according to Murphy.

“Probably some day Rose gets in (posthumously),” he said. “I think at some point people will recognize he did a lot (for MLB).”

Rose and Murphy’s paths crossed years ago.

“I got to spend time with him in Florida, way back when,” Murphy recalled. “He was a pretty intense guy.”

