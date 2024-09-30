WHITEFISH BAY – Classes are canceled for Monday at Cumberland School in Whitefish Bay due to a power outage.

The Whitefish Bay School District says the closure only impacts Cumberland School and that all other Whitefish Bay public schools are open for the day.

“We realize that this is disruptive to the learning day and we greatly appreciate your understanding and flexibility due to this unforeseen circumstance that falls outside of our control,” the district said Monday morning

District officials are asking parents not to go to the school at this time.

A spokesperson for We Energies tells WTMJ the company is repairing a cable that feeds power to the school. We Energies estimates power will be restored at the school this afternoon.

