MILWAUKEE — As the weather starts to shift, so do the leaves, which means that leaf collection will begin in the City of Milwaukee.

The Department of Public Works reminds residents that they can start raking leaves into the street starting Tuesday, October 1 through Friday, November 15. Leaf collection operations cycle through the city systematically beginning mid-October.

DPW says for leaves to be collected, residents should rake their leaves into the curb lanes, leaving them loose in the curb lane with a one-foot gap between the leaves and the curb. The gap is needed for the equipment being used, and to prevent flooding by allowing storm water to move to the storm drains.

Other tips for leaf collection:

Keep piles away from sewer grates, storm drains, and low hanging trees.



Include yard debris such as flowers, garden trimmings, and weeds on top of leaf piles.



Do not include grass clippings, pumpkins, litter, or bagged material.



Do not put brush in the leaf piles. Keep brush separate and located between the curb and sidewalk. Call 414 286-CITY or request a brush collection online.



At all other times of the year, leaves must be mulched on the property or taken to a Drop Off Center.

DPW says that new for 2024 is a map to see the progress being made by leaf collection crews, and what routes will be next. You can access the information at milwaukee.gov/leaves.