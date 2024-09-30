MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance locating critically missing Suzanne M. Grundy.

Grundy was last seen on Monday, September 30, 2024, at approximately 8:55 a.m., on foot, near North 12th Street and West Cherry Street on the city’s near west side.

Grundy is described as a white female, 41 years of age, 5’08”, 234 pounds, heavy build, brown hair, and green eyes. Grundy was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, light blue pants, and yellow or blue socks.

Anyone with information on Grundy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police District 3 at (414) 935-7232.

