Ahead of a stop in Southwestern Wisconsin over the weekend, the Trump campaign announced the former president will return to the state for two events on Tuesday — the same day that the vice presidential candidates are set to debate and the Second Gentleman will visit Milwaukee.

Trump’s first campaign stop on Tuesday will be in Waunakee. He’s scheduled to deliver remarks on the economy at Dane Manufacturing at 1:30 p.m.

The former president will then travel to Milwaukee for his first visit to the city since accepting the republican party’s nomination for president at Fiserv Forum in July. He’s scheduled to speak at Discovery World at 5 p.m.

The two visits come after Trump delivered remarks focused largely on immigration at the Prairie du Chien Area Arts Center on Saturday. During his hour and 15 minute speech, the former president himself called his speech “dark” at one point and spent much of the time criticizing his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vice President Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff will also be in Milwaukee Tuesday. The campaign said he plans to promote the vice president’s plans for an “Opportunity Economy,” focused on lowering grocery and prescription drug prices and addressing the housing crisis for the middle class. The venue and exact time of the Second Gentleman’s visit have yet to be announced.

On Tuesday night, vice presidential candidates Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will meet for the first time in New York City. It’s the only vice presidential debate scheduled and will air on CBS at 8 p.m. CT. The 90-minute debate will be moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS’ “Face the Nation.”