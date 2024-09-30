MILWAUKEE – When it came to playoff opponents, the Brewers were in ‘wait-and-see’ mode on Monday. The Mets and Braves were scheduled to play a double-header to determine who would make the playoffs, and who would travel to Milwaukee for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday afternoon.

The double header proves “every game does matter,” said Brewers Extra Innings host Dom Cotroneo.

“This was the scenario everybody in baseball was rooting for,” Cotroneo told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “You gotta play all 162 (games).”

If the Mets or Braves sweep the double header on Monday, then the Arizona Diamondbacks will come to Milwaukee for the first round of the playoffs. If the Mets and Braves split the double-header, then the Mets return to Brew City.

“You’d like to play the Mets, and you’d like them to lose game 1 (of the double header),” Cotroneo explained. “The Mets would use all their pitching to make sure they get into the playoffs.”

Game 1 of the MLB Wild Card series is Tuesday at 4:32pm. Game 2 on Wednesday is at 6:38pm. Game 3 is Thursday (if necessary). All games can be heard on WTMJ Radio.

