MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for a critically missing child. 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale was last seen around 10am on Sunday, September 29, on foot near Atkinson and Teutonia on Milwaukee’s north side.

Milwaukee Police say he is a black male, 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and weighing about 100 lbs. He has black hair with a brown patch and black eyes. Barksdale was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, and he might be taking the county bus.

Jaden Barksdale. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Barksdale was last reported missing on September 4, but was located safe after several hours.

Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.