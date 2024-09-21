BROOKFIELD, Wis. — An accident involving a train and pedestrian late on September 20 appears to be a suicide.

City of Brookfield Police responded to a report of a train versus a pedestrian just before 10:30pm on the eastbound railroad tracks near Pilgrim Road and North Avenue. The initial investigation shows that the train hit the individual, later identified as a 35-year-old man, on the tracks west of Pilgrim.

No passengers on the train were injured.

Police updated their report on Saturday, September 21 that the man was identified and appeared to have died by suicide.

The investigation remains open.