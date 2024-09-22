MILWAUKEE – A staple of Milwaukee dining has closed their doors after 90 years in business.

Mazos Hamburgers, which first opened their doors at 14th and Lincoln on the city’s south side in 1934 before moving to their South 27th Street location 14 years later, shared the news on their Facebook page Sunday.

The family cited “the health and well-being needs of our family” as the reason for the closure. Mazos was in its third generation of family ownership at the time of its closure.

As of Sunday afternoon, the restaurant was listed as permanently closed on Google; a phone call to the Mazos phone number revealed the number had been disconnected.

