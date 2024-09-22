MILWAUKEE — A hit-and-run crash left one person dead and another person injured, followed by a non-fatal shooting along the same block Saturday night.

The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. According to Milwaukee Police, two people were crossing the road in the 7300 block of 76th St., near Good Hope Rd. when a vehicle traveling northbound struck them.

A 20-year-old victim died of injuries and a 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The striking vehicle fled the scene. Milwaukee Police later located it and arrested a 34-year-old.

Just over an hour later at 1:00 a.m., Milwaukee Police said a 32-year-old was shot in the same block of 76th St.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Charges for the hit-and-run are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects in the shooting. It’s unclear if the hit-and-run and shooting are related.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

