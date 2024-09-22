MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman last seen at Mitchell International airport.

Laquita Ward is a 36-year-old black female, just under five feet tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds. She has black straight hair and brown eyes. Laquita should be in possession of two suitcases.

She was last seen at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International airport on September 11th, 2024.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.