MILWAUKEE – The four men charged in connection to the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel are entering not-guilty pleas.

Todd Erickson, Devin Johnson-Carson, Brandon Turner, and Herbert Williamson all appeared in court simultaneously Thursday; each faces one count of felony murder in the death of Mitchell after he was held down and injured outside the Hyatt Regency on June 30th by the accused former hotel employees.

While in court for arraignments, both Erickson and Turner had their bail amounts lowered to five thousand dollars each. Johnson-Carson and Williamson had previously posted their bail amounts.

The arraignments follow a settlement reached between the Hyatt Regency and the attorneys representing Mitchell’s family earlier this week.

All four suspects are due back in court in October.

