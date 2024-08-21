JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — A limited number of community members in Johnson Creek were evacuated from their homes and workplaces on Wednesday morning for a widescale gas main break which has since been addressed.

According to Johnson Creek Fire Chief, Ben Patterson, the Fire Department was alerted to a gas main break at Milwaukee St and N Watertown St at 9:20 a.m. on August 21, 2024. A full-scale fire response team was impacted to the area, along with local law enforcement.

They secured the area for a quarter mile in all directions to contain and assess the area as We Energies crews were notified. Authorities say “a large, high-pressure underground gas main had been struck and was discharging a large plume of natural gas approximately 30 feet into the air.”

People nearby were advised to stay inside as they investigated the source of the issue and worked on solutions. As supporting crews arrived and weather experts were consulted for potential hazards, command crews evacuated people in the immediate vicinity so they could safely get to work without the fear of civilians being endangered by the leak.

We Energies crew members secured the gas main break, monitored power in the area and eventually, restored electrical service to the impacted area. At that point, firefighters conducted air quality tests in impacted buildings to ensure people could safely return.

They didn’t detect any dangers, clearing the way for people to return as We Energies crews resumed the repair process.

No one was injured and there is no further danger to the Johnson Creek community as a result of this incident.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if new information becomes available.

