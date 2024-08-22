MADISON – Branch campuses within the Universities of Wisconsin would have the ability to remain economically viable, if a proposed $855-million budget increase gets approved, according to UW officials.

“The demand for the two-year degree has waned,” UW System president Jay Rothman told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “(But) if we get this budget request, we could invest beyond the two-year degree. We could (consider) four-year degree completion, graduate programs, we could look at continuing education programs.”

Rothman announced Monday the desire to increase the budget by $855-million.

“We want to maintain broad accessibility (for the branch campuses), but we have to do that within the financial resources we are allotted,” he explained.

The UW Board of Regents was set to consider the plan on Thursday.

“I expect the Board to approve the (proposal) Thursday afternoon,” Rothman said. “It’ll then go to Gov. Evers for his consideration and inclusion in the two-year budget that he’ll submit to the legislature.”

