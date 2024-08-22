ST. LOUIS – Brewers Senior VP and General Manager Matt Arnold deserves credit for his mid-season trade for pitcher Frankie Montas, according to WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano.

Montas was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds for pitcher Jakob Junis and outfielder Joey Wiemer in July. He pitched a gem in Tuesday’s victory over the Cardinals.

“You get a gold star for that one,” Vitrano joked to Arnold on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday.

“We’ve known (Montas) for awhile,” Arnold told the show. “He’s the type of arm we’ve looked for. Adding somebody like him is a big boost to our team.”

After the trade deadline, there is little teams can do to upgrade the roster.

“We used to have the August waiver period, where you could claim guys and negotiate a trade,” Arnold lamented. “I miss it so much!”

Murphy Ejected

Arnold wasn’t concerned about manager Pat Murphy’s ejection from Wednesday’s loss to the Cardinals. Murphy wasn’t happy with the umpire’s strike zone in the ninth inning.

“There were some questionable calls on both sides,” Arnold said. “Murphy wears his heart on his sleeve. He was going to bat for his guys, which we all appreciate.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Johnson Creek gas main break addressed with no complications following evacuations