MILWAUKEE — A former hotel security guard charged with felony murder in connection with the death of Dvontaye Mitchell is now in custody.

60-year-old Todd Erickson of Milwaukee worked as a security guard at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Milwaukee on June 30th, when Mitchell died after being held down by Erickson and three other employees following an incident where Mitchell went into the women’s restroom after acting erratically in the lobby of the hotel.

According to the criminal complaint, Erickson arrived on the scene after Mitchell had been dragged out of the hotel by three other Hyatt employees. Surveillance footage showed that he appeared to attempt to punch Mitchell, but ultimately kicked him in the torso instead.

In addition, footage showed that Erickson struck Mitchell with a collapsible baton.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Mitchell’s death was due to “restraint asphyxia,” noting that the face-down position that Mitchell was in was enough to affect his breathing even when little to no force was applied to him. The medical examiner also noted that Mitchell was suffering from the toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine consumption.

According to the criminal complaint, Erickson, the security supervisor, was the one who who made the decision that Mitchell needed to be on his stomach, ordering the other three men to turn him from his side onto his stomach.

In an interview with detectives, Erickson stated that he did not do anything to intentionally harm or kill Mitchell

In a video captured by a bystander, while holding Mitchell down, Erickson looked at the video camera and said “This is what happens when you go into the ladies room.”

The three other men who have been charged with felony murder are not in custody yet. The men are former bellhop Herbert Williamson, former security guard Brandon Turner, and former front desk worker Devin Johnson-Carter.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

LISTEN: What does your t-shirt say at the Wisconsin State Fair? — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News