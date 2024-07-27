MILWAUKEE – An investigation is underway after a Milwaukee Police squad car struck the body of a 57-year-old in the road while responding to a separate situation.

MPD said that two officers were responding to a hostage situation that was ongoing early Saturday morning when their squad car struck the body on North Ave. near 14th St. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Investigators were able to determine that the person was dead before being hit by the squad car, having been first stuck by an older black SUV that fled the scene of the crash.

“The Milwaukee Police Department sends our condolences to the victim’s family, friends and anyone that was impacted by this tragic incident,” the department said in a statement.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the two officers who were in the squad car are a 38-year-old with over 4 years of service and a 25-year-old with over 6 years of service, they have both been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Milwaukee Police are now searching for the SUV and its driver. No update was provided on the hostage situation.

