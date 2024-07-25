A Mequon couple crossed off a bucket list item when they arrived at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Thursday.

“My wife, Megan, has always loved the Olympics,” Russell Craze told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “When she saw the Games were going to be in Paris she looked at me and said ‘I think we have to do this.'”

The Craze’s landed in Paris Thursday. The couple planned to see seven different events, including handball, tennis, swimming, and rugby. They will also catch a portion of the Opening Ceremonies on Friday night.

“A full parade of boats will come down the River Seine,” Craze said. “We’ll find a spot along the river as we watch all the different countries (and athletes) come by on their floats.”

Will Russell and Megan show off their American pride?

“My wife has implemented a very strict Red, White, and Blue dress code during the entire trip,” Craze laughed.

