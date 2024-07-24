BARABOO – A man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Sauk County remains at large.

Officials say 32-year-old Jeffrey Miller fled from an officer after a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle was driving recklessly, traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 78.

A Sauk County Deputy came across the minivan minutes later on Highway 113 near County Road DL and followed the vehicle towards Baraboo. An officer deployed Stop Sticks in an attempt to stop the vehicle southeast of Baraboo on Water Street near Manchester Road. The vehicle continued northbound around the Stop Sticks, traveling at a high rate of speed, eventually crashing a short distance later.

As Sauk County Deputies arrived at the crash location, the male operator fired gunshots toward deputies before running off westbound into a wooded area along Water Street near the southeast corner of the City of Baraboo. One deputy suffered a minor injury as a result.

Miller is described as light complexion, with short or shaved brown hair, and a medium-length beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt. Law enforcement has established a perimeter and is actively searching the area for Miller.

