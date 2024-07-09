MILWAUKEE – Ahead of next week’s Republican National Convention in downtown Milwaukee, the group behind the controversial “Project 2025” proposal is listed as a sponsor of the convention.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports The Heritage Foundation is signed on as an event sponsor for the RNC; on the RNC host committee’s website, the group is shown as an event partner.

Project 2025 is a 922-page mandate that lays out a road map for the next Republican president. Among the proposals includes the dismantling of the administrative state, and dissolving the Department of Education.

Previously, former President and presumptive Republican candidate Donald Trump has attempted to distance himself from the proposal, claiming not to know anything about it. The Heritage Foundation has said Project 2025 “does not speak for any candidate or campaign”.

“Unless a message is coming directly from President Trump or an authorized member of his campaign team, no aspect of future presidential staffing or policy announcements should be deemed official” the campaign noted in a December 2023 post regarding presidential transition efforts.

The official RNC events page indicates The Heritage Foundation will hold an open event Monday morning called “Heritage Policy Fest: Fighting For America’s Future” at the Bradley Symphony Center. The group is also planning a closed social event Wednesday evening at Uncle Buck’s bar.

