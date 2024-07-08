MILWAUKEE — The Democratic National Committee is taking their promotional strategy to the streets, purchasing bus wraps that will travel around Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention.

The DNC purchased 7 bus wraps that will appear on 57 buses run by the Milwaukee County Transit System. Four of the bus ads focus on President Biden’s record, specifically regarding the restoration of abortion protections after the Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health decision, lowering prescription drugs, and maintaining social security. Three ads take aim at former President Trump’s record when it comes to Wisconsin families.

DNC Communications Director Rosemary Boeglin says, “[a]head of the Republican National Convention, Democrats are making sure that Wisconsinites and all Americans understand that if Trump wins, America loses. This year, the survival of our democracy is on the ballot, along with protections for fundamental freedoms, health care, affordable prescription drugs, and good-paying jobs. There’s just one candidate who will protect them: President Joe Biden. While Trump, a convicted felon, selfishly campaigns to benefit himself, President Biden is looking out for us. President Biden has Americans’ backs, and we’ll have his when we send him back to the Oval Office for four more years this November.”

The Republican National Convention officially starts in Milwaukee on Monday, July 15.