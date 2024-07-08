In less than one week, Milwaukee will soon find itself at the center of the political microscope. The Republican National Convention is set to hit the stage at Fiserv Forum on July 15th, and conclude on Thursday July 18th. The event, held every four years is expected to draw more than 50,000 people in just over a span of a few days, with the preperation taking place over months.

Kush Desai, the RNC Deputy communications director joined John Mercure, and Julia Fello on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Monday to breakdown how Milwaukee is currently preparring for the World stage, who people can expect to see, and what has impressed him the most about our city.