MILWAUKEE – With exactly one week to go before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, the Republican National Committee has adopted its official party platform for 2024.

The platform, announced by the Trump campaign Monday, is centered around 20 promises that the campaign said it “will accomplish very quickly when we win the White House and Republican majorities in the House and Senate.”

🚨 2024 GOP PLATFORM; MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!



Dedication: To the Forgotten Men and Women of Americahttps://t.co/hPYPAVwbLa — GOP (@GOP) July 8, 2024

Those promises include sealing the border, ending inflation, supporting American manufacturing, and large tax cuts for workers. The full platform, a 16-page document also released by the Trump campaign, expands on the platform’s priorities including details not explicitly stated in the 20 promises.

That includes a focus on states’ rights, from advocating the closure of the federal Department of Education to leaving abortion as a issue to be voted on in each individual state, in a break with anti-abortion activists.

A major focus is also placed on immigration, promising “the largest deportation program in American history.” The platform promises that a second Trump administration will complete the border wall, shift other federal law enforcement officers to ICE, move thousands of Troops currently stationed overseas to the border, and deploy the U.S. Navy to impose a full “Fentanyl Blockade” by boarding and inspecting incoming ships.

The platform also includes a strong commitment to Medicaid and Social Security, promising that “President Trump has made absolutely clear that he will not cut one penny from Medicare or Social Security.”

Beyond the elimination of the Department of Education, the platform also threatens to withhold any federal funding for public schools that teach “critical race theory, radical gender ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.”

This is the first major change to the GOP’s official party platform since 2016, during Trump’s first campaign.

