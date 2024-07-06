SHEBOYGAN – A 34-year-old man from Sheboygan is in custody after he allegedly stabbed his roommate to death and engaged in an hours-long standoff with police responding to the stabbing.

Sheboygan Police said that shortly before 6 p.m. Friday evening they received reports of a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed by his roommate. The victim was initially assisted by neighbors then taken to a local hospital by emergency responders, but died despite these lifesaving efforts.

The Sheboygan Police Department then issued an alert for neighbors to shelter in place near 25th St. and Elm Ave. before activating the department’s Emergency Response Team was activated in an effort to take the suspect into custody.

An hours-long standoff ensued where Sheboygan Police repeatedly attempted to communicate with the suspect, who remained in the house where the stabbing occurred.

Eventually, a vehicle-mounted ram was used by officers to break down the front door and enter the home. After officers continued to attempt to communicate with him, he was taken into custody without further incident. No law enforcement officers were injured during the standoff.

The suspect was was taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Center and is being referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Sheboygan Police confirmed there is no further risk to public safety.

