MILWAUKEE – One of the 16 bridges that cross the Milwaukee River looks a bit different from the rest. Half of the drawbridge is stuck raised in the air on the Kilbourn Ave. bridge.

No vehicle or foot traffic is able to cross the bridge and warning signs and barriers have been set up on either side.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works confirmed to WTMJ that the closure is due to a “mechanical issue” that is “currently being diagnosed.”

No timetable was given for when the bridge will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM: