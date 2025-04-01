MILWAUKEE — Voters will have three statewide initiatives to decide in Wisconsin’s Spring election on April 1st.

First, voters will decide the ideological lean for the state’s Supreme Court by choosing between former prosecutor and current Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and former Attorney General and current Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel. The winner will serve a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and replace Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, who is retiring. With spending on the race reaching over $90 million dollars, it has become the most expensive state Supreme Court race in U.S. history.

Next, voters will also select who will run the state’s Department of Public Instruction. The current State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly is running for her second term, and is being challenged by educational consultant Brittany Kinser. The nonpartisan position “advances public education and libraries across Wisconsin”, and is an elected position that serves for four years.

Finally, there is a statewide referendum for voters to decide. The text reads “Photographic identification for voting. Shall section 1m of article III of the constitution be created to require that voters present valid photographic identification verifying their identity in order to vote in any election, subject to exceptions which may be established by law?” Wisconsin has had a photo ID requirement for voting since 2011, so the question for voters is whether to enshrine the law into the state’s constitution.

The Wisconsin Election Commission reminds voters that polls are open until 8:00 p.m. statewide and voters that are in line by 8:00 p.m. are eligible to vote. The times are standard across all municipalities in the state.

For those voting by absentee ballot, those need to be submitted to your polling place or central count facility by 8:00 p.m. today to be counted. It is too late to mail back a ballot and have it be counted.

Voters will need to bring an acceptable photo ID to vote, and for those that need to register to vote, just bring the that photo ID and proof of residency that shows your legal name and address to register at the polls.

To find your polling place, you can visit MyVote.wi.gov.

WEC also reminds voters that the results projected by media outlets and counties on April 1st Spring Election are not official until they are certified, which will happen on May 15.