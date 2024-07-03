MILWAUKEE — Chancellor Mark Mone is stepping away from his leadership role at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UW-Milwaukee) as he refocuses on his professorship at the Lubar College of Business. The shift will go into effect on July 1, 2025.

As announced in an official statement to the school community on Wednesday morning, Chancellor Mone said his 11-year tenure in the role is the second-longest of any UW-Milwaukee Chancellor, finishing behind the school’s founding chancellor, J. Martin Klotsche.

“Being your chancellor is as rewarding as it is challenging, and it’s a role that requires round-the-clock attention,” Chancellor Mone said. “With our momentum on many fronts, now is the right time.”

He also cited a handful of initiatives and goals he will focus on in his final year in the role:

“We are launching new partnerships with area technical colleges, Microsoft, Titletown Tech and others. We’re advancing a philanthropic-focused initiative with an emphasis on student success, and have made great progress on the construction of the new research vessel, Maggi Sue. We’re strengthening community relationships and preparing our campus for a vibrant future. We will continue our path of fiscal management and prepare the campus for my successor.”

Chancellor Mone also claimed that his 11-year run in the role is twice the average of college presidents on a national scale. He remains proud of his accomplishments to date and will still dedicate himself to the enrichment of students at UW-Milwaukee’s campus moving forward.

“I deeply appreciate the tremendous support you have provided in good times and throughout the challenges. I highly value how much you care, which is a hallmark of the spirit of UWM. Thank you for the privilege of serving as chancellor of this important institution,” he concluded.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: More porn videos? Former UW-La Crosse chancellor tells Wis. Morning News he won’t ‘rule [it] out’