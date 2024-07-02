DENVER – The Brewers were expected to contact the MLB offices on Tuesday, following what appeared to be a blown call during Monday night’s loss to the Rockies.

Joey Ortiz was called out for running out of the base path while avoiding a tag, despite not appearing to run out of the base path.

Pat Murphy has been kindly asked to depart the field of play after objecting to this call on Joey Ortiz. It's a big call, because William Contreras followed with a homer. pic.twitter.com/hFcvCGYxVl — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 2, 2024

“There’s not much we can do,” manager Pat Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “We put a call in. The (league) is pretty good about coming back and explaining. The bottom line is: it is over and you have to move on. It is part of the game, it’s the human element.”

Murphy argued the call and was ejected. When asked what he does in the clubhouse, he said “I’m staying involved as much as I can. It’s not a great feeling. I’m not lonely but it’s not as good as being in the dugout.”

