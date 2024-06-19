LA CROSSE – Former UW-La Crosse chancellor Dr. Joe Gow wants to teach again. Gow, who was removed from his position for posting pornographic videos of he and his wife online, is fighting to keep his faculty position.

A two-day disciplinary hearing was scheduled to start Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Five UW-La Crosse professors make up the “jury,” or the hearing committee assigned to Gow’s case, the paper said.

RELATED: Dr. Joe Gow considering litigation in wake of removal over pornographic scandal

If he were to return to teaching, Gow told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News he wouldn’t rule out posting more pornographic videos.

“(My wife, Carmen, and I) would want to retain our right to do what we do in our personal lives on our own time,” Gow told WTMJ. “I don’t know if that would mean more videos. We’re not going to rule that out in exchange for me keeping my teaching job.”

“We’re not champing at the bit to (post more videos).”

Gow and his wife haven’t made a video since last summer, he said. He claimed the UW-L issue is about his 1st Amendment rights.

“This is 2024,” he said. “I think the university has the opportunity to show it is on the leading edge of free speech and expression. Everyone likes to talk about (free speech) and say they’re all for it. But really, when it comes down to it, are you willing to say: This controversial, but nonetheless, it is protected by the UW commitment to academic freedom and freedom of expression.”

If Joe Gow is retained as a professor at UW-La Crosse, would he continue to teach at the University he was once Chancellor?



Wisconsin's Morning News spoke with Gow before his hearing later today



Listen to the FULL interview here: https://t.co/PjA4PwI0iW pic.twitter.com/SpaAEymXUK — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) June 19, 2024

If Gow were to return to teaching, he would target topics on technology, media, economics, and regulation. He believes there are many students who are “eager” to see him in the classroom.

“There might be some students who would be reluctant to take a class with me, that’s fine,” Gow explained. “I would stay, ‘I know there is some awkwardness and controversy. Let’s talk about it.’ (I would) make sure everyone is comfortable.”

“I’m looking forward to finally getting this moment.”

When reached for comment, Mark Pitsch, media relations director at Universities of Wisconsin, told WTMJ “This is an ongoing personnel matter and we cannot comment.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM: