MILWAUKEE – After a long period of inactivity on the subject, there appears to be a renewed push at Milwaukee’s City Hall to adopt the “People’s Flag” as the city’s official flag.

A statement from 11th District alderman Peter Burgelis calls for the issue to be re-visited, with plans for a community outreach process to start this summer.

“Although beauty is in the eye of the beholder, I believe the 1955 city flag is a great snapshot in time of Milwaukee’s history in the 1950s, but now carries little relevance. It doesn’t speak to our values and doesn’t convey our dynamic Cream City spirit,” said Burgelis. “What’s more, in September 2018, the Milwaukee Arts Board determined that a new flag is necessary, and then set forth a process to have new flag design submissions brought forward.”

That process resulted in no official responses to a 2019 Request for Proposals, and the Common Council has essentially tabled the topic since then. Some at the time said the flag officially called “Sunrise Over the Lake” was not representative enough of the entire city.

Despite this, the design has become widely recognized across the city, and has also been incorporated into several Milwaukee brands.

Burgelis says the intent is to bring the new file back to the Council legislative cycle in September. Some Milwaukee leaders have criticized how the flag was originally selected. Burgelis told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday, “Everyone wants to hear from their constituents. It’s important to get out in the community, and let people have their voice.

The goal is to have the flag adopted by the city’s next birthday in January, according to the alderman.

