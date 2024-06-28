CLYMAN – A new development in the search for Crystal Rasch, the 37-year-old woman from Clyman last seen on June 11.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Rasch’s estranged husband, 42-year-old Zachariah Rasch, has been arrested on numerous counts of alleged unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information.

According to a criminal complaint filed today, investigators from the sheriff’s office began looking into Rasch’s financial information and activity earlier this week. They found that a number of transactions had taken place using her accounts, but that it was her husband who was responsible for them.

Zachariah Rasch made his initial appearance in court Friday at 12:45 a.m. His bond was set at $250,000 and he remains in custody in the Dodge County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said that they are continuing to to investigate Rasch’s disappearance and it still remains a missing persons case. However, they said that “given the information that has been discovered and made public today, we also treat this as a case in which a serious felony has likely been committed.”

The sheriff’s office again reiterated that they do not want anyone participating in the search that is not part of law enforcement and confirmed that they “certainly have far more knowledge regarding her disappearance than what we are able to release.”

The sheriff’s office said that more information will be released eventually but they cannot release everything currently to protect the integrity of the investigation

Rasch was reported missing on June 23rd. As for her last known location, authorities would only confirm that she was last seen “in public.”

