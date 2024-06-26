MILWAUKEE – Four people were shot at a gas station on Milwaukee’s southwest side Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. near 60th & Oklahoma.

Witnesses who lived next door told WTMJ that they raced to help the people who were shot, including applying pressure to the wounds of two children struck by gunfire.

Those two children, a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old, were taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries. Two adults were also taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for suspects who they said shot into an occupied vehicle, a white Nissan sedan, at the gas station before witnesses said they fled on foot.

Milwaukee Police Officers closed streets for several blocks around 60th and Oklahoma as investigators combed through evidence, with more than a dozen evidence markers scattered on the ground around the Nissan, which was visibly damaged by gunfire.

MPD said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any further information as it is released.

