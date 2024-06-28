RACINE – Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has died. A statement from the Office of the County Executive said that Delagrave died unexpectedly in the early hours of Friday, June 28.

“This tragic loss has left our community in a state of great sadness, as we mourn the untimely departure of a remarkable leader, devoted public servant, and cherished friend,” they said in a statement. “Jonathan’s unwavering commitment to improving the lives of all those within our county was truly inspirational, and his compassionate approach to governance touched the hearts of countless individuals.”

Delagrave was 51 years old.

County Board Chairman Tom Kramer will step into the role of acting county executive until the Racine County Board selects a replacement to permanently fill the position.

Delagrave was elected County Executive of Racine County in April 2015 and re-elected in April 2019. He went to school at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse and then earned his Master’s degree in Public Administration from UW – Milwaukee.

Racine County Mayor Cory Mason released a statement expressing his shock and sorrow at Delagrave’s sudden death:

“I’ve known Jonathan since we were 14 years old together at Case High School. As mayor, it has been an honor to serve alongside him in his role as county executive. Jonathan was an amazing leader for Racine County. We are all at a loss from his passing. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” Mason said.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow also released a statement on Delagrave’s passing:

“I am shocked and saddened by the news that my friend and fellow County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has passed away. He was a great leader and friend who always put the needs of Racine County residents first. His voice will be missed by all who knew him. My prayers go to his family and the entire Racine County leadership team,” Farrow said.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman released a statement as well:

“I was devastated when I learned of County Executive Delagrave’s passing this morning. It is a profound loss not only to Racine County but to the region and the state, and of course to his family, Kerkman said. “Jonathan was a friend and mentor to me. He enjoyed talking about his mission to make Racine County a fun place to work while also helping people, and that to me is his legacy in a nutshell. He will be greatly missed.”

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley also expressed his condolences about Delagrave’s death.

“It’s a sad day in Southeastern Wisconsin as we mourn the unexpected loss of Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, a devoted public servant who worked to improve the lives of the residents and families he served. Jonathan was an excellent leader who cared deeply for Racine and delivered results for his community through regional collaboration and innovation. Racine County and the State of Wisconsin are better off because of Jonathan’s commitment to service. My thoughts and condolences go out to his family, loved ones, and the Racine community,” Crowley said.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann issued the following statement today on the passing of Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave:

“I join with the Racine County community and all who knew and loved Jonathan Delagrave in mourning his unexpected and untimely passing today. Jonathan willingly dove into problems and contributed greatly to finding solutions. We formed a strong bond through our tenure together with the Wisconsin Counties Association and Wisconsin County Executives and Administrators Association. But most importantly, he was a good man, and it was an honor to know him. May his family find comfort and peace in their memories and the support of all who loved him,” Schoeman said.

Elected officials around Wisconsin took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their condolences:

I am heartbroken by the passing of County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. Jonathan was like a little brother to me, with a great, positive spirit.

It was never “can’t do” with Jonathan, it was always “how can we do”. And the emphasis was on the “we.”



I will miss you, my friend pic.twitter.com/AeQn673DM8 — Van Wanggaard (@Vanwanggaard) June 28, 2024

His impact will be felt around Racine County for years to come. We will all remember him as a community leader, public servant, and friend. — Representative Greta Neubauer (@RepGreta) June 28, 2024

Outagamie County shares its sincere condolences with the family of Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave on his untimely passing. A committed public servant, Executive Delagrave served his community with distinction and honor. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on. — Tom Nelson (@NelsonforWI) June 28, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as we receive it.

