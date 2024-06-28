MILWAUKEE- Radio broadcaster, former WTMJ host, & former Brewers in-stadium voice Robb Edwards (Romant) has died.
Edwards, who was 79 years old when he passed away earlier this week, was the host of the morning show on WTMJ from 1985 until 2000. Edwards also spent time at WOKY-AM and WRIT-AM in Milwaukee. Edwards became the Brewers Public Address announcer in 1999 and held that role until his retirement in 2019.
“Robb’s career was unique in many ways. He did what is very difficult to do: he evolved and remained a relevant and beloved personality and member of the Milwaukee community over decades. First as a personality in Top 40 radio, then as host of WTMJ’s signature news morning show, and ultimately as public address announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers,” said former WTMJ General Manager Steve Wexler. Wexler and Edwards worked together as on-air talent in the 1980s before Wexler became his manager at the station in the 1990s. “Robb’s familiar and friendly voice made us all feel good. Off the air, he was just as warm and fun. Robb set the bar high for professionalism and inspired and influenced generations of broadcasters. I join Robb’s legions of fans in sending condolences to his family.
Upon hearing the news of his passing, former colleagues took to social media to pay their respects.