MILWAUKEE- Radio broadcaster, former WTMJ host, & former Brewers in-stadium voice Robb Edwards (Romant) has died.

Edwards, who was 79 years old when he passed away earlier this week, was the host of the morning show on WTMJ from 1985 until 2000. Edwards also spent time at WOKY-AM and WRIT-AM in Milwaukee. Edwards became the Brewers Public Address announcer in 1999 and held that role until his retirement in 2019.

“Robb’s career was unique in many ways. He did what is very difficult to do: he evolved and remained a relevant and beloved personality and member of the Milwaukee community over decades. First as a personality in Top 40 radio, then as host of WTMJ’s signature news morning show, and ultimately as public address announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers,” said former WTMJ General Manager Steve Wexler. Wexler and Edwards worked together as on-air talent in the 1980s before Wexler became his manager at the station in the 1990s. “Robb’s familiar and friendly voice made us all feel good. Off the air, he was just as warm and fun. Robb set the bar high for professionalism and inspired and influenced generations of broadcasters. I join Robb’s legions of fans in sending condolences to his family.

Upon hearing the news of his passing, former colleagues took to social media to pay their respects.

Robb was an absolute gem. Had the pleasure of working with him at @620wtmj and he was always so welcoming when seeing him at Miller Park. A true broadcaster and gentleman. https://t.co/qCrBboqH7R — Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) June 28, 2024

The passing of the great Robb Edwards, my former colleague at WTMJ Radio, gave me an opportunity to take a walk down memory lane and remember all the incredibly talented people that worked at WTMJ – and unselfishly helped me – over the years. Sail on Robb.https://t.co/Plr7z2bQfI — Jeff Wagner (@jeffwagnerradio) June 28, 2024

Farewell to former WTMJ Morning Host Robb Edwards, who died today at 79. A veteran of Milwaukee’s Top 40 AM radio wars (he worked with Bob Collins at the old WRIT-AM) before his 15 year run on mornings at WTMJ. Also the voice of Miller Park. A very nice man. — Rob Hart (@RobHartWBBM) June 28, 2024

Saddened to hear of the passing of Robb Edwards. He was a pro’s pro and a heck of a nice guy. He was so kind to me from day one when I got to work with him. The kindness was something I will never forget. — John Jagler (@JohnJagler) June 28, 2024