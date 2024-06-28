A young Milwaukee woman is creating desserts for the stars!

“It’s really surreal and I’m really thankful for the opportunities that have come my way,” 25-year-old MK Drayna told Wisconsin’s Midday News.

Drayna is the owner of Whisk Chick in Walker’s Point. When R&B and Pop star SZA headlined Summerfest on Saturday, June 22nd, she found personalized cookies designed by Drayna in her dressing room.

“I tried to replicate her SOS album cover where she’s sitting on a diving board. I believe it’s a nod to Princess Diana. I think the album cover artwork is really unique. Obviously, I had to include some with the Summerfest logo,” Drayna explained.

The work was extra special because the baker is a big SZA fan.

“We have her vinyl record in our apartment and we have her album cover on display on our wall. When I knew I had the opportunity to do this, I thought that’s exactly where I’m drawing inspiration from,” Drayna said.

Summerfest teamed up with Drayna to create the cookies, but she’s better known for her cakes. In fact, more than 186,000 people follow her cake-making adventures on TikTok.

She recently got a coveted call to bake a cake for a superstar who attended SZA’s concert in Milwaukee. The order was a birthday cake for Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West.

“They wanted it to be all pink and sparkly. That’s what she did for her birthday party a few days prior to their visit to Milwaukee. We just took that theme we already knew and ran with it,” Drayna said.

The big opportunities thanks in part to a partnership with the Big Gig are not lost on the young baker.

“It’s so cool to be able to do work in the community for some of these big stars. We want to make sure we leave a really good impression on them for Milwaukee,” Drayna exclaimed.